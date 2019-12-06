Fatal single vehicle rollover on US 285 north of Carlsbad

Eddy County, New Mexico (KCBD) - On December 4, 2019 at about 12:11 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on US Highway 285 at about mile post 45 north of Carlsbad.
The initial investigation indicated a 2000 Toyota truck was traveling south on US Highway 285. For reasons unknown, the driver left the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and rolled. The driver, William Pope (32) of Henrietta, TX was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. William Pope was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly utilized. No additional information is available at this time.
