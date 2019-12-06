Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears' 31-24 victory over Dak Prescott and the slumping Dallas Cowboys. In a matchup between disappointing teams that made the playoffs last season, the Bears came away with their fourth win in five games. The Cowboys have lost seven of 10 since a 3-0 start. Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line to complete 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dak Prescott's late rally ran out of time, and the Dallas Cowboys dropped their third straight game with a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. Prescott threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter, but Dallas lost for the seventh time in its last 10 games. The Cowboys still lead the disappointing NFC East by a half-game over Philadelphia, which hosts the last-place New York Giants on Monday night.
TORONTO (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, James Harden shook off a slow start to score 23 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 119-109 to snap a three-game road losing streak. Ben McLemore scored a season-high 28 points, P.J. Tucker had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Danual House Jr. scored 16 as the Rockets handed Toronto its second straight home loss after a franchise-record nine straight wins to begin the season.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor got the real sense of belonging in the conversations about Big 12 and playoff contenders after a fast start against Oklahoma. That didn't change even after the Sooners had their biggest comeback ever to ruin Baylor's big night. The No. 6 Sooners and No. 8 Bears play in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. The game comes three weeks after the Sooners overcame an early 25-point deficit in Waco and beat the Bears 34-31. Oklahoma is the four-time defending champion going for its 13th title overall. Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game.
DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored on the power play 2:02 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2. Dallas goalie Ben Bishop made 36 saves. Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov scored for the Stars, who had lost 11 of the last 14 games against Winnipeg.
HOUSTON (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock got the win in his NFL debut last week. He and hopes the confidence from that victory will carry over into this week when he meets the Houston Texans. Houston is coming off a big win over the Patriots and leads the AFC South. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson knows how Lock is feeling trying to get a hold of the NFL. It wasn't that long ago that Watson was in the position Lock is in now.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Woods told them he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding. The Cowboys' practice facility is in Frisco. Woods faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony. Woods is injured and will not play Thursday night in Chicago.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer could run their teams to the Big 12 championship on Saturday. Hurts has rushed for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He is nearing the school record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. Brewer has rushed for 340 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He has 881 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in his career. The quarterback run game played a key role in the regular-season matchup that Oklahoma won 34-31. Hurts ran 27 times for 114 yards. Brewer ran for 65 yards and two scores.