Illegally dumped Sandhill Crane found in dumpster near Texas Tech fraternity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Nov. 20, a Lubbock district game warden received a call about several illegally dumped Sandhill Cranes in a community dumpster. The dumpster was next to a Texas Tech University fraternity and a large apartment complex.
The Lubbock police department officer on scene climbed into the dumpster to confirm that the birds were not breasted out and the warden responded to collect evidence and begin interviewing possible suspects and neighbors.
After interviewing multiple individuals, the suspect was discovered and admitted that he and his friend left the cranes in the back of his truck the day prior and thought that the temperature was too warm to keep the meat. Waste of game charges were filed on both individuals.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.