Lubbock Cooper focused on Wichita Falls Rider

"We have been careful with the word revenge and payback because every year is different," LCP head football coach Chip Darden said. "We kind of want this team to build their own legacy and not be about last year, but at the same time its an easy reminder for how good they are..." He would go on to say, "I think that's the biggest deal from last year is helping us with right now, is our guys understand how good Wichita Falls Rider is and they know if they don't prepare it will be the same result."