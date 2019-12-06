Lubbock Cooper focused on Wichita Falls Rider

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are set for a playoff game against a familiar foe...
It’s a rematch against a district opponent, and a rematch with a team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.
It's the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders.
During the regular season, the Pirates went on the road and whooped up on the Raiders 45-13 in Wichita Falls.
"Rider is a good team," LCP head football coach Chip Darden said. "You look at the score from earlier in the year and it got away from them a bit and we played a good game. We know they are different, seven weeks later, they are a different team and we hope we are. But, we know that we can't walk out there and have the same result."
Similar to last year, the Pirates knocked off Wichita Falls Rider in the regular season, but as coach said - they became a different team.
Last season, Wichita Falls Rider got hot at the right time and was able to knock off the Pirates in this very round of the playoffs.
And, since this year's loss to Lubbock Cooper, the Raiders have rattled off six-straight wins.
The Rider Raiders are getting hot at the right time, yet again.
"That revenge factor that they will have in their minds is real and is something last year that we saw first hand," Darden said. "And, they came out and just whipped us last year and that's all there is to it. So, hopefully, it doesn't happen again."
No doubt, both teams could use the revenge card heading into this game.
But, Rahul Dravid one said, "You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."
And, that is the mentality the Pirates will play with on Friday when they take on the team that eliminated them from the playoffs, last season.
"We have been careful with the word revenge and payback because every year is different," LCP head football coach Chip Darden said. "We kind of want this team to build their own legacy and not be about last year, but at the same time its an easy reminder for how good they are..." He would go on to say, "I think that's the biggest deal from last year is helping us with right now, is our guys understand how good Wichita Falls Rider is and they know if they don't prepare it will be the same result."
The game will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Abilene Wylie High School.
According to coach Darden, this is the fourth time in the last ten years that the Pirates will play in the State-Quarterfinal round.
