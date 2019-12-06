More than a videographer: Abernathy’s David Sanderson attends 365-consecutive games

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When the ball is snapped at the Abernathy Antelopes game on Friday, there is one fan that is guaranteed to be there.
"I have missed three scrimmages because of business reasons, but I have never missed a game," David Sanderson said.
Back in the Fall of 1987, an incredible Abernathy Antelope streak was born.
"I started the year before as a substitute filmer for the guy that had a pregnant wife that was having some complications, and he said I might not be able to make the game and you need to be able to do this. So I learned how to do it." Sanderson said. "The next year, he didn't want to do it. He wanted to stay home with his baby..." He went on to say, "I was asked and I said okay fine I will come and do that."
33 seasons, 365 games, seven head coaches, and many different types of cameras later, you will find David making his way up to the press box to record every play of every game.
"You know, I came in here my first year and usually you are looking for a filmer and you are looking for guys to help you on all of those types of things, but it was pretty set here," Abernathy head football coach Darrell Daily said. "David had done it for a long time before I got here and he has been at every game. It is great to have him and have him always been with us, so that is a great deal."
David is looking forward to Friday's contest against Canadian, and hoping to go well beyond that this year... But, with a streak like this - when could it possibly end?
"I don't know, I don't know," Sanderson said. "I have told coach Daily I will do this as long as he is here. And, after that, I don't know."
Would you go as a fan?
“I will go to the games I am sure,” David Sanderson said. “It is getting tougher to climb up on press boxes than it used to be.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.