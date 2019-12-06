Santa Land opens in Mackenzie Park on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Parks and Recreation will open Santa Land at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the entrance of Mackenzie Park, east of Avenue A and the South Plains Fairgrounds.
The City Council will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus from the North Pole on Tuesday and turn on the Christmas lights in the Winter Village, marking the official opening of Santa Land.
The attraction will be open every night from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Monday, Dec. 23, according to the City of Lubbock. There is no cost to attend.
Live entertainment will also be there nightly between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Hot chocolate and other refreshments will be sold at a concession stand there and families can have their photo taken with Santa for free.
Those who need more information are asked to call Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2673 or 806-775-2687. Information can also be found here.
