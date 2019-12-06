Silent Wings Museum of Lubbock presents A Foxhole Christmas Workshop

Come out to the Silent Wings Museum and learn how Christmas was celebrated in America during World War II! Participants will have the opportunity to listen to music from the era and make Christmas treats, holiday ornaments, and decorations with items as they were used in the 1940′s. Parents and grandparents are welcome to join their children. The cost is $10 per person and is open to all ages. Pre-register by Thursday, December 12 at 5:00 p.m.