Silent Wings Museum of Lubbock presents A Foxhole Christmas Workshop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Foxhole Christmas Workshop will be held December 14, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Silent Wings Museum.
Come out to the Silent Wings Museum and learn how Christmas was celebrated in America during World War II! Participants will have the opportunity to listen to music from the era and make Christmas treats, holiday ornaments, and decorations with items as they were used in the 1940′s. Parents and grandparents are welcome to join their children. The cost is $10 per person and is open to all ages. Pre-register by Thursday, December 12 at 5:00 p.m.
For more information and to register, please call 806-775-3049
Foxhole Christmas Workshop Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019
Time: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $10
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.