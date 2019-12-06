Student arrested after gun brought to Smylie Wilson Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Administration with Smylie Wilson Middle School is re-iterating its zero-tolerance policy on campus firearms after a student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.
Police arrested that student Thursday afternoon and they now face disciplinary action legally and through the school, according to the Lubbock Indpendent School District. There was no immediate threat to the campus.
However, an alert was sent out by Kelly Brownfield, the school’s principal, after the incident Thursday afternoon.
“Please talk to your student about the importance of telling an adult if they see something out of the ordinary, and also the severity of consequences taken against anyone who brings any type of weapon on campus,” Brownfield wrote. “We are committed to student and staff safety and keeping you informed.”
Those who have any questions on students safety or the policy are asked to contact her at 806-219-4600.
