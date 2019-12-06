Texas Tech’s Hayhoe named one of Canada’s leading women of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Canadian women’s media company, Chatelaine, has named Texas Tech’s Katharine Hayhoe one of its 2019 Canadian Women of the Year.
Hayhoe is the co-director of Tech’s Climate Center and professor of political science. She is also a native of Toronto.
She is one of 15 other women who were honored by Chatelaine. The award is given to those whose efforts go towards making the country and the world a better place.
Chatelaine awarded this to Hayhoe for her work in educating people on climate change. Hayhoe is considered one of the world’s leading experts on climate science and most of her research focuses on the impacts climate change could have on the Earth.
“I’m honored to have been chosen as one of Chatelaine’s Women of the Year in company with so many inspirational and innovative other women who are leading by example,” Hayhoe said. “I am hugely appreciative for the support I receive from people here in Texas as well as my home country of Canada, and I look forward to continuing to show people that who we already are is exactly the right person to care about climate change.”
Get the entire list from Chatelaine here.
