Weekend weather: After a cold start, warming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cooler afternoon, but with little wind, Saturday afternoon will be a little warmer but also a little breezier. Sunday afternoon will be much warmer, but windy as well. Then the next cold front will arrive, and a few light showers may follow early next week. Here's our look ahead.
There’s more on the possibility, though slight, of some wintry showers in the viewing area, and our weekend outlook, in the accompanying video.
Partly cloudy and dry again Saturday. After a cold morning the afternoon will be warmer. Lows will range from the upper 20s northwest to upper 30s southeast. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southeast. Winds will be light in the morning, a bit breezy in the afternoon, increasing to about 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy and dry again Sunday. After a chilly and breezy morning, the afternoon will be warmer and windy. Sunday morning lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwest to the upper 40s in the southeast. Sunday afternoon highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast. Winds will increase through the day, with early morning winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, midday winds 15 to 25 with gusts near 30 mph, and afternoon winds from 20 to 30 with gusts near 40 mph.
Colder air will move in Monday, making it a breezy and cooler day.
A slight chance of light rain will develop late Monday and continue through Monday night. These showers may become a wintry mix early Tuesday but should be diminishing through the morning. The area most likely to see precipitation is the southern KCBD viewing area. Currently, travel problems are not anticipated. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates.
Temperatures next week will trend cool, near seasonal averages. For details see our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
Lubbock’s low this morning was 36°, eight degrees above the average for the date. The high today was 58°, two degrees above the average for the date. The December 6 record low is 1° (1950) and the record high 83° (1939).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock was at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:38 AM CST and sunset at 5:39 PM CST.
