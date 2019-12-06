Weekend weather: After a cold start, warming

Partly cloudy and dry again Sunday. After a chilly and breezy morning, the afternoon will be warmer and windy. Sunday morning lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwest to the upper 40s in the southeast. Sunday afternoon highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast. Winds will increase through the day, with early morning winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, midday winds 15 to 25 with gusts near 30 mph, and afternoon winds from 20 to 30 with gusts near 40 mph.