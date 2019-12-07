END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Dec. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football state quarterfinal and semifinal scores and highlights for Friday night.
STATE QUARTERFINALS
5AD2
Lubbock Cooper 38 Wichita Falls Rider 17
Aledo 43 Ennis 36 F-OT
3AD2
Abernathy 31 Canadian 35
2ADI
Post 52 Hawley 42
Valley View 14 San Saba 12
STATE SEMIFINALS
1AD2
Motley County 56 Blackwell 44
Strawn 14 Richland Springs 62
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Lubbock Christian and Geneve Boerne will play Noon Saturday in Waco
