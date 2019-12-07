END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Dec. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football state quarterfinal and semifinal scores and highlights for Friday night.

STATE QUARTERFINALS

5AD2

Lubbock Cooper 38 Wichita Falls Rider 17

Aledo 43 Ennis 36 F-OT

3AD2

Abernathy 31 Canadian 35

2ADI

Post 52 Hawley 42

Valley View 14 San Saba 12

STATE SEMIFINALS

1AD2

Motley County 56 Blackwell 44

Strawn 14 Richland Springs 62

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Lubbock Christian and Geneve Boerne will play Noon Saturday in Waco

KCBD Sports will be in Waco with all the action, stay tuned.

