Lubbock veterans visit other veterans in hospice to provide comfort and encouragement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the season of comfort and joy and now some local veterans are trying to provide that for other veterans in hospice.
Billy Tullos is a hospice patient and also a U.S. Army and Navy veteran and as a part of the Kindred Hospice “Vet-To-Vet” volunteer program, Billy gets regular visits from veterans like Gary Harber and Welby Smith.
“We start talking military stuff and things that we can identify with and they cheer up and it really warms our hearts to know that we’re doing something good for our brothers,” said Harber. “In the military, everybody that serves is a brother, so we have one of our brothers right here.”
When they’re together, they like to talk about their days serving in the military, their families, and stories from the Bible.
“You may serve together, but not in the same location. You may serve one in Japan, one in Korea, one in Europe and one in the United States. We have that identity with one another,” said Harber.
But most off all, Harber and Smith say they like supporting their brothers no matter what.
“He was sad until he (Harber) met him. They were laughing and everybody was laughing when they got together,” said Smith, who also says the program gives those receiving the company a voice. “These guys, we hear a lot of stories and they’re good stories too. A lot of them with stories that they wanted to be told and heard.”
Now, Harber, who served in the Army for over 40 years, has been visiting other veterans for around six years now, and he says if you feel a desire to do the same, go for it.
"It’s a very special time to visit with service personnel and people who have served this country and have done the ultimate. Many are injured from their time in the military.”
“And our families don’t always understand,” said Billy, who chimed in.
People like Billy spread wisdom for volunteers too. For Billy, he says reading the Bible keeps him going as well as meaningful experiences.
“I can pat their back and he knows that he’s one of us," said Billy of Harber and Smith who visit him.
For more information on how you can volunteer in Lubbock, contact Kindred Hospice at (806) 748-1041.
