Man uses birthday to give back, creates fundraiser to benefit the South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most people ask for something for their birthday, but one Lubbock man is using his special day to give to others.
Dusty Cook decided he wanted to do something different for his birthday, so he decided to create a fundraiser on Facebook.
“Most of them are going to be kind of a national fundraiser, so I like to keep things local,” Cook said.
Cook decided to ask people to donate to the South Plains Food Bank. He said it is an organization that is close to his heart.
“My mother worked there when I was in high school and she passed away several years ago, so it’s kind of in honor of her memory,” Cook said.
Cook said he did not plan the fundraiser to be the week of the U Can Share Food Drive, his birthday just happened to be the same week.
“This time of year with Thanksgiving and Christmas, I think it’s just a good time where we can all get together, pitch in help out a little bit where we can,” Cook said.
Cook said donating to the fundraiser isn’t the only way to help.
“You can definitely go up to the food bank they’ve got several different ways that you can donate or if you want to donate your time as well they always need help up there for that,” Cook said.
Cook had a goal to raise $200 for the South Plains Food Bank. As of now, he has raised $165.
You can find the fundraiser at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/924255698080739/2470337593254216/
