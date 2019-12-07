Pleasant Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold start to the day will lead to high temperatures this afternoon in the low 60's under mostly sunny sky with southwesterly wind speeds sustained between 10-15mph. Temperatures tonight will remain somewhat mild, only dropping into the low 40's.
Sunday will become breezy by afternoon with wind speeds in the northern viewing area sustained from the west between 20-25mph and 15-20mph in the central South Plains.
High temperatures will reach the upper 60′s to low 70′s tomorrow thanks to the westerly wind and partly cloudy conditions. Rain chances begin on Monday with light rainfall amounts expected with scattered showers by afternoon.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20′s to low 30′s Monday night which may bring wintry mix and even some snow flurries along the Texas/New Mexico border. Accumulation amounts are expected to be light at this time and afternoon temperatures will rebound so that any accumulated ice/snowfall will be gone by Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain cool through the remainder of the week.
