Lubbock law enforcement becomes Santa Cops to help Big Brothers, Big Sisters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department put on its 12th annual Santa Cops program on Saturday, in partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Lubbock. The program gives kids a day of fun and shopping as they ride around town with their police officer or Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office buddy.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters identified kids that wouldn’t normally get a Christmas,” said Sgt. Tim Seeley. “Each officer is assigned to a kid from Big Brothers Big Sisters and we take them Christmas shopping.”
It was a long, fun-filled day of trips to Barnes and Noble, Lubbock National Bank for breakfast, Cardinals, Walmart, Yates Flooring, and Main Event.
“From here, we will go to Walmart where each kid will have approximately $150 to spend,” said Sgt. Seeley.
“Me and my staff look forward to this every single year because we know it makes such a difference and it’s just a great and impactful day,” said Melissa Corley, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.
The kids got things they needed like socks, shoes, and winter jackets, but of course, they got things they wanted, too, like games and toys.
“Every officer is not being paid to be here. They’re on their time off. Most of the time, they’re going over the $150. They’re pulling their personal credit card or their debit cards out," said Sgt. Seeley
Boston Williams, a child with Big Brothers Big Sisters, had a phenomenal time at his first Santa Cops event. He got Legos and comic books at Barnes and Noble and soccer gear at Cardinals, before hitting up Walmart and Yates.
“I got a soccer ball, some shin guards and some new kicks,” Williams said. “I’m grateful because I don’t usually get all of these things.”
For Ryder Day who has been volunteering with the program for a couple of years now, it brings him joy too.
“I like to see their reactions when they get stuff they might not get otherwise,” said Day.
It takes donations from organizations and individuals to put on the program every year.
“It’s a good worthy cause, so get in contact with us if you can donate for next year,” said Sgt. Seeley.
If you’re interested in volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock, Melissa says you can call the office or give them a visit.
Or visit their website at bbbslubbock.org.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.