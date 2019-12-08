Lubbock Christian falls in State title game

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles "Maxed Out" all season but came up short in the TAPPS State Championship game.
The LCHS Eagles were looking to soar over the Eagles from Boerne Geneva, but Geneva jumped out to a lead and never gave it up.
The Eagles from Boerne scored 28-straight points to seal the win 49-18 win over the Lubbock Christian Eagles.
The Lubbock Christian Eagles finish the year 13-1 and as State runners up.
KCBD Sports is proud of the Eagles and how they competed and represented the South Plains at the TAPPS State Championship.
