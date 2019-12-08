Lubbock veterans remember Pearl Harbor at Silent Wings Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was 78 years ago today, December 7th, 1941, a date President Roosevelt said would live in infamy.
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii killed more than 2,400 Americans, with many more wounded.
The attack drew the United States into World War II and mobilized the Greatest Generation to defend our country.
Saturday, at Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum, three of our local World War II veterans joined with other veterans and local residents to mark this 78th anniversary.
Clifford Soloman said he was in a peanut patch in Comanche, Texas when the attack happened. He entered the service at age 19.
He's now grateful to receive the thanks of his fellow Americans.
"It is great. It is great," Solomon said. "I know they would do the same thing if they had to do this, too. I'd go tomorrow if they'd take me, you bet."
The local VFW post and Purple Heart Chapter led Saturday’s ceremony, with help from the American Legion, Patriot Guard Riders, and the Team Red White & Blue Organization.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.