Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

Juice WRLD got his start on the music sharing platform SoundCloud before signing to a record label and finding major success on streaming services. His major-label debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” was a platinum success. It featured the hit “All Girls Are the Same,” which gained platinum status, alongside seven more platinum hits including “Armed & Dangerous,” “Robbery,” “Fine China” and “Legends.” The latter features a haunting reference to the infamous “27 club” of musicians who died at that age, including Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. The lyrics go: “What’s the 27 Club?/We ain’t making it past 21.”