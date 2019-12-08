Sexual assault reported outside Coleman residence hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A female on Texas Tech campus has reported a sexual assault to campus police. Police say the assault happened around 1:02 a.m. Sunday morning on the west side of the Coleman residence hall.
The student said she was approached by a Hispanic male on the south side of the residence hall and was sexually assaulted outside the west side.
Police are calling it a “Sexual Assault by Forcible Fondling.”
The Hispanic male is said to be 19 to 22 years of age, with long sideburns and a thin mustache. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a ball cap with a dark back and a light-colored front. He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve top, light-colored shorts and tennis shoes.
If you recognize the man in this photograph or have any information about this incident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.