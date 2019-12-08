Warm and Breezy Today, Cold Front Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool and cloudy start to the day will lead to a breezy afternoon with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70's and westerly wind increasing to become sustained between 15-20mph.
Low pressure working in from the west will continue to supply moisture to the South Plains and keep clouds in place to help overnight temperatures remain in the mid to upper 40′s. Wind speeds will still be breezy overnight but become weaker as sunrise approaches on Monday.
Rain chances being tomorrow afternoon while a cold front begins to surge into the region. A mix of wintry precipitation is likely overnight Monday through Tuesday morning, particularly along the southern counties in our viewing area as well as the I-20 corridor into the Big Country.
Ice is expected to develop as temperatures drop into the upper 20′s early Tuesday morning. Motorists are encouraged to be cautious while temperatures remain below freezing, especially on overpasses and bridges.
Tuesday will be cooler with clouds clearing by late afternoon and temperatures only increasing into the mid 40′s.
Follow the forecast with the free KCBD weather app at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.