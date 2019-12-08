Warmer Sunday, but light wintry mix possible in the extended forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies and cool temperatures are in the forecast tonight.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 40’s with a few 30’s possible north and west of Lubbock.
Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph overnight tonight.
High clouds will spread across the area Sunday, but no precipitation is expected.
Highs warm into the lower 70’s.
West winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected during the afternoon hours.
A cold front and low pressure system will bring a chance of showers and possibly a wintry mix late Monday night into Tuesday.
We dry out Wednesday and Thursday.
