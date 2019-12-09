Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard

By Harrison Roberts | December 9, 2019 at 11:34 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:34 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m, in the Meadows Courtyard.

The event is free and open to the public.

Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with a special performance by Lubbock Men’s Choir, traditional Christmas caroling, ornament and cookie decorating, food truck cuisine, hot chocolate, and cookies.

For more information, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit their website at www.buddyhollycenter.org. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave.

Event details can be found below:

Date: Friday, December 13, 2019

Time: 6:00-8:00 PM

Cost: Free admission

Caroling/ Lubbock Men’s Choir

Ornament/cookie decorating

Hot chocolate and cookies

Hank’s Chicken Food Truck

