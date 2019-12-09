Clovis student in custody after school threat

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities said a Clovis student was arrested today after a school threat.
The Eastern New Mexico News reported that the Clovis High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning for about an hour while police investigated the the threat.
That lockdown has been lifted and the incident was resolved without an incident.
The student who made the threat was not on school property when the threat was made on social media.
