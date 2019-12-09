Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, authorities are working to identify a body found in Lynn County.
- DPS Troopers say a man’s body was found in the median, on Highway 87, around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
- Investigators say the body was that of a white man. There is no word on how he died or why he was in the median.
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Wolfforth.
- Investigators say a white SUV hit a guardrail around 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 62/82 near Research Boulevard.
- The woman driving was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Houston officer, shot and killed while on duty Saturday night, has been identified.
- Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 27, responded to a domestic violence situation between a couple in east Houston.
- Brewster found the couple walking down a street and approached them, when one of them started shooting.
- Brewster was hit and later died at a local hospital.
Five are dead and at least 10 others are missing after a volcanic eruption at White Island near New Zealand.
- Rescuers are still waiting for the island to stabilize before going back in to resume rescue operations.
- Of the 23 rescued, 18 were alive and five were dead. All suffered some type of injury.
