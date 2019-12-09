Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Police investigate after body found in Lynn County, Houston deputy identified after killed in the line of duty, at least 5 dead after volcano erupts in New Zealand

By Michael Cantu | December 9, 2019 at 6:16 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, authorities are working to identify a body found in Lynn County.

  • DPS Troopers say a man’s body was found in the median, on Highway 87, around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
  • Investigators say the body was that of a white man. There is no word on how he died or why he was in the median.
  • Read more here: Body found on US 87 near Lynn County line

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Wolfforth.

A Houston officer, shot and killed while on duty Saturday night, has been identified.

  • Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 27, responded to a domestic violence situation between a couple in east Houston.
  • Brewster found the couple walking down a street and approached them, when one of them started shooting.
  • Brewster was hit and later died at a local hospital.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Houston police sergeant shot and killed; suspect in custody

Five are dead and at least 10 others are missing after a volcanic eruption at White Island near New Zealand.

