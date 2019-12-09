Driver injured in rollover on US 62/82 near CR 6400

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One driver has been transported to the hospital after a Sunday evening rollover on US 62/82 near County Road 6400, between Lubbock and Idalou.
DPS tells us a Chevrolet Malibu collided with the rear of a Ford Escape while both vehicles were headed eastbound on US 62/82.
The Malibu rolled before coming to rest. The driver of the Malibu suffered a laceration to the face and a possible broken leg.
DPS says the driver of the Escape changed a flat tire and drove away.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.