1 house damaged, 1 destroyed in Cochran County fire

COCHRAN COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - One home was destroyed and another suffered extensive smoke damage in a fire in Cochran County on Sunday afternoon.
Morton and Whiteface fire departments were dispatched at 1:20 p.m. and called Levelland for mutual aid.
Cochran County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene first and were able to force entry and get the resident to safety.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and found one house on fire that had spread to a second house.
They say the fire was extinguished in the second house before it burned to the inside, but it suffered significant smoke damage, along with fire damage to the carport and the side of the house.
The first house was a total loss.
