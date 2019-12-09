Brief lockdown Monday at Lubbock-Cooper elementary school

**From Lubbock Cooper ISD**
Approximately 30 minutes after student dismissal on Monday, December 9, Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary personnel were made aware of a potential situation involving the safety of an individual off-campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police Department enforced a campus lockdown.
The lockdown was lifted within ten minutes. At no time was a threat made toward the West Elementary campus, or any student or staff member on the West Elementary campus.
