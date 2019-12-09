KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Castle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Castle, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Castle is a 6-month-old Shepherd-Rottweiler mix.
He’s sweet and affectionate, and comes out of an adopted home so he may have some home-training. However, he’s too young to be neutered.
Castle’s adoption fees for Monday, Dec. 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
