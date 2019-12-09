Lubbock attorney enters District 84 race on Democratic ticket

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Attorney, John Gibson, has launched a campaign on the Democratic ticket for the Texas House District 84 seat. That seat is currently held by Rep. John Frullo and up for re-election in 2020.
Gibson will make the formal announcement at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, inside the Gibson Law Firm office at 1320 Ave. Q. He is the only person to announce a campaign against Frullo, after former candidate Samantha Carillo-Fields dropped out of the race in mid-November.
Gibson is a native of Houston, and received his degree in political science from the University of Houston in 1992 and later graduated from Texas Tech with a law degree in 1995. In 1997 he started the Gibson Law Firm.
He is challenging John Frullo, who was elected to that state House seat in November 2010. Currently, Frullo is a member of the Higher Education, and International Relations and Economic Development committees.
The House District 84 seat covers most of Lubbock, excluding Central Lubbock.
