Lubbock’s 2019 U Can Share Food Drive breaks record for number of meals raised

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock area and surrounding communities came together in a big way to help each other during the U Can Share Food Drive. It was the 37th year for the partnership between KCBD and The South Plains Food Bank. This year’s goal was to raise 750,000 meals. West Texas stepped up and answered the call to help, raising the most number of meals during one food drive, ever.
“At last count, we were at 804,000,” said David Weaver, the CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, “We're still collecting food. People are still making donations.”
“I think it takes a tremendous part on a lot of people from the volunteers to everyone that donated. businesses, individuals, the school districts, but the job also of the food bank and their employees and KCBD and our staff,” said Dan Jackson, Vice President/General Manager of KCBD-TV NewsChannel 11. “It's just a huge community effort for us to overachieve, and it's so exciting that we overachieved our goal by so much and they still have more coming in.”
“I would see people coming out who were donating food or donating money. But I also saw so many of those individuals and those businesses coming out to donate time to help out here with the food bank,” said Weaver.
“A huge thank you to everybody that donated money, food, did scan tags that United. So many businesses, schools, individuals, everyone that put food out on their doorstep for Boy Scouts to gather. Just a huge thank you goes out to everyone in the community that got involved and does every year in this,” said Jackson.
The South Plains Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute the food this holiday season.
