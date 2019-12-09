Cold front brings chance for wintry mix Monday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front and low pressure system will bring a chance of showers and possibly a wintry mix late Monday night into Tuesday.
After a rather mild weekend, temperatures will be cooler Monday and Tuesday with more clouds and a chance of precipitation, especially late Monday and early Tuesday.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday.
A few showers are possible Monday afternoon.
The best chance of rain favors areas south of Lubbock, but all areas could see a shower or two.
Rain chances increase Monday evening with temperatures remaining above freezing through midnight.
After midnight, temperatures could fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.
There is a risk for light wintry precipitation in the form of rain or snow, especially for locations south of Lubbock based on most computer models.
If snowfall occurs, it should remain very light at this time.
Precipitation chances move out of the area early Tuesday morning.
Highs on Monday warm into the 50’s most areas.
Tuesday will be colder with clearing skies late and highs in the middle to upper 40’s.
We dry out Wednesday and Thursday.
