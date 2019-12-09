Ribbon cutting for Levelland’s new Education Bungalow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland ISD along with SPC and Keep Levelland Beautiful had the ribbon cutting on the new Education Bungalow today.
The railroad bungalows are located on Highway 114 and they are part of the Keep Levelland Beautiful project.
The artwork on the Education Bungalow is done by Nicole Campbell. The artwork depicts education, oil, soil, and the City of Mosaics.
The members of the ribbon cutting are so excited that Mary Siders, President of the Chamber of Commerce, helped develop this concept that helps our community’s appearance and helps welcome visitors to Levelland.
