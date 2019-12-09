Showers and light wintry mix possible late tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A secondary cold front will track across the South Plains Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
This front will bring a drop in temperatures through daybreak Tuesday.
In addition to colder temperatures, we have a few showers in our forecast this evening and overnight tonight.
The best chance of rain favors areas south of Lubbock, but all areas could see a shower or two.
As temperatures drop closer to freezing, we could see a light wintry mix developing after midnight and continuing through daybreak Tuesday.
After midnight, temperatures could fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with gusty north winds.
There is a risk for light wintry precipitation in the form of rain or snow, especially for locations south of Lubbock based on most computer models.
If snowfall occurs, it should remain very light at this time.
Precipitation chances move out of the area early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be colder with clearing skies late and highs in the middle to upper 40’s.
We dry out Wednesday and Thursday with seasonal temperatures expected.
