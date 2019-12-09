Wintry showers possible in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front and a low-pressure area are converging on West Texas. Showers are likely, for some in the KCBD viewing area, late today and tonight. Some people will even see some wintry showers. Here’s what I expect, with our latest graphic outlooks for rain and snow included in the accompanying video.
The cold front will arrive from the north in the Lubbock area around midday, limiting today's warm up and shifting winds to the north. Highs will range from near 50 degrees in the northwest to the low 60s in the southeast. Winds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph, in the morning from the west and northwest and in the afternoon from the north and northeast.
The low-pressure area working in from the west will keep our sky cloudy and bring a chance of rain to the viewing area this afternoon. Rain mostly will be light and will favor the southern viewing area.
A mix of wintry precipitation is possible late tonight into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall. Lubbock may see a light wintry mix, including snow early Tuesday. The southern viewing area will continue to be favored for measurable precipitation.
Ice may develop on elevated surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing early tomorrow. Elevated surfaces include bridges, overpasses, flyovers, stairs, decks, and vehicles. Based on data available now, the threat to drivers appears low but not zero in the immediate Lubbock vicinity. The greatest threat will be, again, in the southern counties of the viewing area.
Conditions may be worse to the south near I-20 into the Permian Basin and Big Country.
For road conditions in any state you are located in call 5-1-1 from a mobile device. This works in most, though not all, states. Or check online. For Texas go to DriveTexas.org. In New Mexico go to NMRoads.com. A search for “XX road conditions”, where XX equals any state two-letter abbreviation, will link you to information for that state.
Clearing, at least some clearing, is expected Tuesday afternoon though it will be chilly. Highs will only range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the low 50s south.
Watch for updates in our forecast here and in our Weather App (download it for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather).
Lubbock's high yesterday was 72°, seventeen degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (unofficial) was 52°, twentyfour degrees above the average for the date! Courtesy of a westerly breeze and an overcast sky. The December 8 record low is 3° (1917) and the record high 78° (1970). For today, December 9, Lubbock’s average low is 28° and the high 55°. The record low is 5° (1978) and the record high 80° (1939).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:41 AM CST.
