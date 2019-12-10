Another Flores announces campaign for County Commissioner Precinct 3 spot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Victor Flores, the CEO of Horizon Capital Management, will run against Gilbert Flores for the Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 3 spot.
Victor Flores will make his official campaign announcement at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, inside Jimenez Bakery and Restaurant at 1217 Crickets Ave.
Victor Flores is running on the Republican ticket against Democratic incumbent Gilbert Flores, who made his announcement to seek re-election in late-November. The Precinct 3 seat is up for re-election in 2020.
The Precinct 3 seat overseas most of northeastern Lubbock County, which includes all of Idalou and parts of North Lubbock, New Deal and Abernathy.
