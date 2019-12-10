Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault reported at 6:47 p.m. Monday night near the Wall-Gates Residence Halls on 19th Street.
- A woman was approached by a Hispanic man who attempted to assault her, but she was able to fight him off.
- This is after a sexual assault was reported Sunday morning near Coleman Hall.
- Texas Tech cannot confirm yet if there is a connection between the two.
- Get more details here: Texas Tech reports second assault on campus in two days
A 47-year-old Lubbock man will spend the rest of this life behind bars after he was found guilty for the 2017 murder of his girlfriend.
- Juan Gallardo was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty by a jury last week.
- Gallardo has been in jail since January of 2017 when he was arrested for 28-year-old Yvette Ellis’ death.
- Read more here: Gallardo sentenced to life in prison for murder of girlfriend
President Donald Trump’s former physician is making a run for Congress.
- Ronny Jackson, a Levelland native and Navy rear admiral, has filed paperwork to run for the Texas District 13 Congressional seat, currently held by Mac Thornberry.
- Jackson was Trump’s personal doctor when he was nominated in April of last year to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. However, he withdrew his nomination after allegations of misconduct.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor and Trump VA nominee, running for Texas congressional seat
House Democrats will unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump this morning.
- Each article will be voted on separately and a majority of votes will determine whether or not an article is approved.
- Sources say one is for abuse of power and the other is for obstruction of Congress.
- Read more here: Democrats to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.