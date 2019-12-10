DPS: Body found in median on Hwy. 87 is missing California man

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - On Dec. 8, around 7:45 a.m. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a body in the median of Hwy. 87, just south of the Lynn/Lubbock County line.
The body has been identified as 34-year-old Erin Nestor of Riverside, California.
Nestor had been reported missing to the San Bernardino, CA police department by family members on Dec. 7, 2019.
Texas Rangers are investigating the death and at this time a cause of death and the details leading up to the cause are still being investigated.
