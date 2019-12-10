Four indicted, charged with endangering child in relation to Jaime “Sylas” Duran shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men and two women have all been indicted and charged with endangering a child, police say in relation to the shooting of 16-year-old of Jaime “Sylas” Duran.
According to an affidavit from Lubbock Police, officers were called to respond to a homicide that occurred at the 3700 block of Ave V. Duran was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by EMS personnel.
Police reports describe sworn statements from the suspects saying the four went to sell marijuana when one of the people they were selling to drew a gun, and they say Juan Pineda shot him. According to the statements, the group brought a 1-2 year-old girl with them, and the shots fired "placed the child in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the warrant.
Police say surveillance footage on a home surveillance camera system in the 2200 block of 37th Street show the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a maroon colored SUV missing the front bumper.
A short time later, police say there were posts on social media identifying 17-year-old Juan Pineda as the shooter.
On November 12, 24-year-old Danielle Morales-Perez, 21-year-old Justin Garcia and 21-year-old Eva Garcia were served felony endangering a child warrants issued.
Police searched for Pineda, and he was found the next week at a home in Brownfield and arrested without incident.
Pineda, Morales-Perez and Justin Garcia are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. Eva Garcia is no longer in jail.
