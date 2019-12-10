Goodwill awarded Texas’ Small Employer of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas was awarded Texas’ Small Employer of the Year by the Texas Workforce Commission at the 23rd Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Dallas.
Goodwill was nominated by the Workforce Solutions South Plains and chosen from among three exemplary finalists, out of 21 others nominated by workforce boards from across the state. Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas was recognized not only for their contributions to their community’s workforce through innovation and collaboration with Workforce Solutions South Plains, but as a second chance employer who not only hires those with barriers to employment, but offers free job training opportunities to people in the community facing barriers to employment.
“We would like to thank our partners at Workforce Solutions for their commitment to working together with us to bring renewed hope to individuals who may have given up their dreams of securing employment,” said Robin Raney, CEO for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas. “This award is a culmination of the hard work and dedication by our Board of Directors and all of the staff at Goodwill working to further our mission of creating job opportunities for people with barriers to employment in our community.”
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas employs individuals with barriers to employment and provides opportunities for them to master basic job skills, refine their work ethic and further develop their job skills. This is accomplished through a mission-integrated work environment that recognizes employees’ accomplishments and provides opportunities for their advancement.
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas was also awarded at the conference the Local Employer of Excellence for the 15-county region served by WSSP. In addition, Goodwill was recognized by Workforce Solutions South Plains earlier this year with the Service to Community Award.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.