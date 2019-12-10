HOOP MADNESS: High School Basketball rankings

By Devin Ward | December 10, 2019 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:46 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The High School football playoffs are about to wrap up, and the majority of our schools are all in on basketball season.

Overall, we have 32 programs on the South Plains ranked in the Lone Star State.

The following rankings come from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

BOYS:

  • 4A: No. 15 Estacado
  • 3A: No. 6 Shallowater, No. 14 Abernathy
  • 2A: No. 10 Floydada, No. 12 Post, No. 23 Tahoka
  • 1A: No. 3 Jayton, No. 6 Borden County, No. 7 Nazareth, No. 11 New Home, No. 12 Paducah, No. 21 Springlake-Earth

GIRLS:

  • 3A: No. 1 Idalou, No. 5 Shallowater, No. 16 Slaton, No. 19 Denver City
  • 2A: No. 23 Farwell
  • 1A: No. 1 Nazareth, No. 3 Ropes, No. 7 Sands, No. 9 New Home, No. 12 Whiteface, No. 19 Lorenzo, No. 21 Morton

BOYS PRIVATE SCHOOL:

  • 4A TAPPS: No. 2 Trinity Christian, No. 8 Lubbock Christian
  • 2A TAPPS: No. 6 All Saints
  • 1A TAPPS: No. 1 Kingdom Prep

GIRLS PRIVATE SCHOOL:

  • 4A TAPPS: No. 5 Trinity Christain
  • 2A TAPPS: No. 1 Southcrest Christian, No. 8 All Saints
  • 1A TAPPS: No. 4 Kingdom Prep

