HOOP MADNESS: High School Basketball rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The High School football playoffs are about to wrap up, and the majority of our schools are all in on basketball season.
Overall, we have 32 programs on the South Plains ranked in the Lone Star State.
The following rankings come from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
BOYS:
- 4A: No. 15 Estacado
- 3A: No. 6 Shallowater, No. 14 Abernathy
- 2A: No. 10 Floydada, No. 12 Post, No. 23 Tahoka
- 1A: No. 3 Jayton, No. 6 Borden County, No. 7 Nazareth, No. 11 New Home, No. 12 Paducah, No. 21 Springlake-Earth
GIRLS:
- 3A: No. 1 Idalou, No. 5 Shallowater, No. 16 Slaton, No. 19 Denver City
- 2A: No. 23 Farwell
- 1A: No. 1 Nazareth, No. 3 Ropes, No. 7 Sands, No. 9 New Home, No. 12 Whiteface, No. 19 Lorenzo, No. 21 Morton
BOYS PRIVATE SCHOOL:
- 4A TAPPS: No. 2 Trinity Christian, No. 8 Lubbock Christian
- 2A TAPPS: No. 6 All Saints
- 1A TAPPS: No. 1 Kingdom Prep
GIRLS PRIVATE SCHOOL:
- 4A TAPPS: No. 5 Trinity Christain
- 2A TAPPS: No. 1 Southcrest Christian, No. 8 All Saints
- 1A TAPPS: No. 4 Kingdom Prep
