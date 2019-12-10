KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Callie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Callie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Callie is a 5-year-old Australian cattle dog who was owner-surrendered about a month ago.
She is a sweet girl who gets along well with other dogs. She’s also spayed and up-to-date on shots.
Callie’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Dec. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
