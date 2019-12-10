Lubbock woman indicted for injury to elderly/disabled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debora Montgomery, 60, of Lubbock has been indicted for injury to an elderly/disabled.
On October 30, 2019 Debra Montgomery was arrested for intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to the victim, who is elderly and disabled. According to the police report, Montgomery was striking the victim on or about the victim’s chest with the defendant’s hands. Montgomery also was kicking the victim or or about the victim’s leg according to the police report.
Debra Montgomery has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since October 30, 2019. She is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.
