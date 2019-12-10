Man charged by grand jury in drive-by shooting that injured 6-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man police say is connected to a November shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Edward Lee Munoz, 23, of Lubbock has been in the Lubbock County jail since November 18, where he’s held on a bond of $500,000.
22-year-old Dezarey Ramos was also arrested on the evening of November 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and is also held on $500,000 bond.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 5000 block of 38th Street officers responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned a six-year-old male had been shot.
Police say the victim and three other family members were in the residence when someone fired a weapon through the front living room window, striking the child and his grandmother.
According to police warrant, detectives were able to track down Ramos and brought her in for questioning, where she said she planned the drive-by shooting and drove the alleged shooter to the house.
The warrant states she targeted a house in that area because she believed one of the residents stole marijuana and methamphetamine she trafficked, along with the money she made off trafficking those drugs.
Both Ramos and Munoz are still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
