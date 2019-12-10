Man found with broken legs hours after motorcycle crash in Hockley Co.

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a motorcycle crash in Hockley County is still under investigation.
Troopers say a man in his 20s was driving a motorcycle Sunday night when he crashed on W. State Road 300 and Black Gold Road.
Officials say he went through a fence and a building and ended up lying there all night. It wasn’t until early Monday morning when he was found with two broken legs.
EMS took the man to the hospital in Levelland.
At this time, it is unclear what may have caused the crash.
DPS is investigating and have not released the man’s name at this time.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.