2 men indicted separately for sexual assault involving the same child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gilberto Figueroa, 25, of Levelland and Billy Garza, 56, of Lubbock have both been indicted for two separate sexual assault charges, both involving the same child, according to court documents.
Figueroa has been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14-years-old.
According to the police reports, Figueroa was a friend of the family and on two accounts he is accused of forcibly engaging the victim with sexual foreplay with penetration of the victim’s genitals.
Figueroa has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since Nov. 25. Currently he is being held on a bond of $150,000.
Garza has been indicted on six charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14-years-old.
The victim is the same child involved in the Figueroa case.
Police reports say Garza was also a friend to the victim’s family. On numerous occasions Garza is accused of engaging in forcible sexual contact involving foreplay, penetration of the victims genitals, oral, and sexual acts involving Garza’s genitals.
Garza has been in the Lubbock County Detention since Nov. 22. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.
