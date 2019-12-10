Patchy dense fog expected overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Seasonably cool temperatures are in the forecast the next few days across the South Plains viewing area.
Fair skies are in the forecast tonight, but models are showing fog and freezing fog developing after midnight.
This may create low visibilities and patchy areas of ice on your vehicle and possibly on road surfaces as temperatures dip below freezing.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by daybreak Wednesday.
Patchy dense fog may start the day off Wednesday.
After that, we can expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with warmer daytime highs in the middle to upper 50’s.
Winds return to the south and will become gusty at 15 to 25 mph after noon potentially.
Dry weather is in the forecast the next few days.
It may turn colder Monday and Tuesday of next week.
