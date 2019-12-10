Pupdate: Pets Plus owner says stolen bulldogs have been returned

Pupdate: Pets Plus owner says stolen bulldogs have been returned
English Bulldog puppies stolen from Pets Plus Lubbock (Source: Pets Plus)
By KCBD Staff | December 10, 2019 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 11:27 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owners of Pets Plus in Lubbock says two English bulldogs that were stolen after a break-in have been returned to the store. Both of the dogs are worth $2,700 each.

No details were given on how the dogs were returned but the store owner says they are back in his care. Both of the female dogs were taken on Tuesday, Dec. 3 after someone used a large rock to break a window and get into the building.

The store even took to social media, offering a $500 reward for information that would lead to the people or person who took the dogs. There’s no word yet on if that reward was given out to anyone.

Related Story: Lubbock’s Pets Plus asks for help in finding stolen English Bulldog puppies

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.