Pupdate: Pets Plus owner says stolen bulldogs have been returned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owners of Pets Plus in Lubbock says two English bulldogs that were stolen after a break-in have been returned to the store. Both of the dogs are worth $2,700 each.
No details were given on how the dogs were returned but the store owner says they are back in his care. Both of the female dogs were taken on Tuesday, Dec. 3 after someone used a large rock to break a window and get into the building.
The store even took to social media, offering a $500 reward for information that would lead to the people or person who took the dogs. There’s no word yet on if that reward was given out to anyone.
