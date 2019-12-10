Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign significantly lagging in Lubbock - Mighty Wash offers help

“We attribute where we are currently with the goal to poor coverage – we simply aren’t able to man enough locations with personnel on a daily basis,” said Major David Worthy. “We man our locations with volunteers and a limited number of compensated workers, however, we’ve struggled in 2019 with retaining enough workers and attracting new volunteers to fill the available slots. We’re grateful that our friends at Mighty Wash are partnering with us again in 2019 to give the campaign a needed boost.”