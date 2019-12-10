Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign significantly lagging in Lubbock - Mighty Wash offers help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign lagging significantly behind in Lubbock, Mighty Wash has stepped in to assist.
The Red Kettle Campaign, which serves as the single-largest fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock, supports a variety of programs and services, including providing food, shelter, rental assistance and respite for those in need. In 2018, The Salvation Army of Lubbock provided more than 230,000 individual units of service to those in need. The 2019 goal is $250,000.00 and with just 13 days remaining, only 36% of the goal has been reached.
“We attribute where we are currently with the goal to poor coverage – we simply aren’t able to man enough locations with personnel on a daily basis,” said Major David Worthy. “We man our locations with volunteers and a limited number of compensated workers, however, we’ve struggled in 2019 with retaining enough workers and attracting new volunteers to fill the available slots. We’re grateful that our friends at Mighty Wash are partnering with us again in 2019 to give the campaign a needed boost.”
The community is encouraged to drop by the two participating Mighty Wash locations on either Saturday December 14 or Saturday December 21 to have their vehicle washed and support the Red Kettle Campaign. Captain Kettle (a giant walking Kettle) will be on-site collecting funds to fill his kettle as patrons make their way through the car wash line. The Salvation Army Red Kettle Express truck will also be on-site giving out free hot chocolate and bottled water.
Dates and time can be seen below:
December 14 - Mighty Wash - 6506 82nd Street - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
December 21 - Mighty Wash - 6212 19th Street - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.