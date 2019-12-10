Texas Tech Police reiterate resources after sexual assault, attempted assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is cautioning its students to be aware of their surroundings after a sexual assault and attempted sexual assault were reported on campus within days of each other.
Tech PD is working closely with the Lubbock Police Department and the United States Marshals Task Force to investigate both incidents, which were reported one day after one another.
The first case was a sexual assault reported just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, outside of Coleman Residence Hall. Police say a Hispanic man approached a young woman outside of the residence hall and assaulted her.
The next case was reported before 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Walls-Gates Residence Hall parking lot, east of Coleman on 19th Street. In that case, a Hispanic man walked up to a young woman and tried to assault her after asking for directions.
The young woman was able to fight off the man and he ran northward, toward the Texas Tech College of Education.
The suspects in both cases were described as a Hispanic man, around 19-to-22-years-old, about 6 feet tall, with long sideburns and a thin mustache. However, police cannot say if it is the same suspect or both cases are related.
Since both incidents, security on campus has increased.
“Be vigilant if you can, especially during the low-light, nighttime hours. Walk with somebody you know, walk in groups of two (or) three individuals,” Lt. Amy Ivey, with Tech PD, said. “If you see someone suspicious, make sure you call the police department as soon as you can.”
She also said students should take advantage of the emergency blue lights placed throughout campus. Those flash a bright blue light and immediately contacts the Tech police department and gets in touch with a dispatcher to explain a situation.
Tech also provides a service called Raider Ride,which provides a night-time shuttle for students. That can be found through the TapRide app.
“They can see where their car’s at, where their ride’s going to pick them up, how far they are away,” Ivey said. “And they’re employed by the university. And it’s a safe option to get them to-and-from their finals in the last week here on campus.”
As it is now, police have released photos of the first suspect, who was driving a black, four-door passenger car the morning of the assault. He was also photographed by Tech’s video surveillance.
If the suspect is caught, he will be charged with sexual assault, Texas Tech says.
“Here at the police department, we take our students, faculty and staff safety as our top priority," Ivey said. “In fact, our mission statement is to provide a safe, secure environment to live, learn and educate. And that is our No. 1 priority.”
Support resources provided by Tech can be found here. Those who have any information on these cases can call TTUPD at 806-743-2000 or LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
