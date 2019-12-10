Today’s chill, late-week warming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunshine and westerly breezes will bring warmer air back to the KCBD viewing area this week. Ahead of the next cold front. Which may affect the viewing area by late this weekend.
While showers fell over the southern KCBD viewing area late yesterday and overnight, temperatures remained above freezing. No accumulation has been reported and none is expected. The only potential travel by car issue is wet pavement in the southern viewing area, though more likely just to the south and east of our area.
After a cold start, clearing skies will lead to a chilly afternoon today. Highs will range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds generally will be less than 10 mph this morning and then range from 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Mostly fair and cold tonight. Lows will drop below 32°. Winds will remain light.
Partly cloudy with a breezy and slightly warmer afternoon tomorrow. Wednesday's highs will range from the low to upper 50s. Winds generally will be light as the day gets underway then 10 to 20 with gusts near 30 mph.
Warmer afternoons follow Thursday through Saturday, with Friday likely the warmest out of the next ten afternoons.
Colder air returns early next week. Based on current data, the cold front may arrive late Sunday. A slight shift in the arrival time, either earlier or later, would affect our forecast for Sunday and Monday. See the forecast sections here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App for our current hourly and daily forecasts.
For road conditions in any state you are located in call 5-1-1 from a mobile device. This works in most, though not all, states. Or check online. For Texas go to DriveTexas.org. In New Mexico go to NMRoads.com. A search for “XX road conditions”, where XX equals any state two-letter abbreviation, will link you to information for that state.
I'll update this post, adding to this story and adding a forecast video, by mid-morning.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.